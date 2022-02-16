PHUKET TEST & GO

Hatyai Signature Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
8.1
note avec
1794 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022
Hatyai Signature Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Hatyai Signature Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Hatyai Signature Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Hatyai Signature Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Hatyai Signature Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Hatyai Signature Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+18 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Hat Yai, look no further than Hatyai Signature Hotel. Situated only 4.1 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Hatyai Signature Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, 24-hour front desk. The ambiance of Hatyai Signature Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, slippers, sofa are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, outdoor pool are designed for escape and relaxation. Whatever your purpose of visit, Hatyai Signature Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Hat Yai.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Hatyai Signature Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Hatyai Signature Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

44 Noppakaow-Rimmaung Rd, Hatyai, Songkhla, Hat Yai University, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

Filtres populaires

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU