Hatyai Signature Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
8.1

1794 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Hat Yai, look no further than Hatyai Signature Hotel. Situated only 4.1 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Hatyai Signature Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, 24-hour front desk. The ambiance of Hatyai Signature Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, slippers, sofa are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, outdoor pool are designed for escape and relaxation. Whatever your purpose of visit, Hatyai Signature Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Hat Yai.

주소 /지도

44 Noppakaow-Rimmaung Rd, Hatyai, Songkhla, Hat Yai University, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

