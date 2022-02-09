CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Varada Place - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
Bewertung mit
618 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Varada Place - Image 0
Varada Place - Image 1
Varada Place - Image 2
Varada Place - Image 3
Varada Place - Image 4
Varada Place - Image 5
+35 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Huay Kaew, Varada Place is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Consulate of Sweden, Vista Movie Theatre, Center for the Promotion of Arts and Culture are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Varada Place, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including spa, massage. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Varada Place.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Varada Place , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Varada Place
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

10 Ratchaphruek road.,Chang Puak, A.Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
Bewertung mit
1184 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU