Varada Place - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the heart of Huay Kaew, Varada Place is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Consulate of Sweden, Vista Movie Theatre, Center for the Promotion of Arts and Culture are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Varada Place, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including spa, massage. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Varada Place.