CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Varada Place - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
waardering met
618 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Varada Place - Image 0
Varada Place - Image 1
Varada Place - Image 2
Varada Place - Image 3
Varada Place - Image 4
Varada Place - Image 5
+35 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Huay Kaew, Varada Place is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Consulate of Sweden, Vista Movie Theatre, Center for the Promotion of Arts and Culture are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Varada Place, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including spa, massage. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Varada Place.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Varada Place , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Varada Place
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

10 Ratchaphruek road.,Chang Puak, A.Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
waardering met
1184 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU