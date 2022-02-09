CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Varada Place - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
rating with
618 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Varada Place - Image 0
Varada Place - Image 1
Varada Place - Image 2
Varada Place - Image 3
Varada Place - Image 4
Varada Place - Image 5
+35 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Huay Kaew, Varada Place is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Consulate of Sweden, Vista Movie Theatre, Center for the Promotion of Arts and Culture are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Varada Place, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including spa, massage. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Varada Place.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Varada Place, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Varada Place
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

10 Ratchaphruek road.,Chang Puak, A.Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU