CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Varada Place - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
คะแนนจาก
618
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Varada Place - Image 0
Varada Place - Image 1
Varada Place - Image 2
Varada Place - Image 3
Varada Place - Image 4
Varada Place - Image 5
+35 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Huay Kaew, Varada Place is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Consulate of Sweden, Vista Movie Theatre, Center for the Promotion of Arts and Culture are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Varada Place, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including spa, massage. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Varada Place.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Varada Place ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Varada Place
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

10 Ratchaphruek road.,Chang Puak, A.Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Walking Street Residence
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
735 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
371 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1184 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU