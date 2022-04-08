SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Taatoh Seaview Resort - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8
Bewertung mit
116 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 8, 2022
Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

Nestled in the heart of Thian Og Bay, Taatoh Seaview Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Koh Tao. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 3.6 km away, and it normally takes about minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Taatoh Seaview Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, Wi-Fi in public areas. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as watersports equipment rentals, private beach, diving, fishing, massage. Whatever your reason for visiting Koh Tao, the Taatoh Seaview Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adresse / Karte

44 Moo 3, Thian Og Bay, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

