SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Taatoh Seaview Resort - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8
通过
116条评论进行评分
更新于 April 8, 2022
+41 相片

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Thian Og Bay, Taatoh Seaview Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Koh Tao. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 3.6 km away, and it normally takes about minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Taatoh Seaview Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, Wi-Fi in public areas. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as watersports equipment rentals, private beach, diving, fishing, massage. Whatever your reason for visiting Koh Tao, the Taatoh Seaview Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Taatoh Seaview Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Taatoh Seaview Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

44 Moo 3, Thian Og Bay, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

热门过滤器

