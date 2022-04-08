SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Taatoh Seaview Resort - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8
rating with
116 reviews
Updated on April 8, 2022
Taatoh Seaview Resort - Image 0
Taatoh Seaview Resort - Image 1
Taatoh Seaview Resort - Image 2
Taatoh Seaview Resort - Image 3
Taatoh Seaview Resort - Image 4
Taatoh Seaview Resort - Image 5
+41 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Thian Og Bay, Taatoh Seaview Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Koh Tao. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 3.6 km away, and it normally takes about minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Taatoh Seaview Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, Wi-Fi in public areas. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as watersports equipment rentals, private beach, diving, fishing, massage. Whatever your reason for visiting Koh Tao, the Taatoh Seaview Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Taatoh Seaview Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Taatoh Seaview Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

44 Moo 3, Thian Og Bay, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Ko Tao Resort
7.5
rating with
1060 reviews
From ฿-1
Coral View Resort
7.9
rating with
301 reviews
From ฿-1
Blue Tao Beach Hotel
8.9
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1
Seashell Resort
7.2
rating with
637 reviews
From ฿-1
Thalassa Hotel
8.4
rating with
375 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
rating with
483 reviews
From ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa
8.9
rating with
1288 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas
9.2
rating with
333 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU