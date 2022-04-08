SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Taatoh Seaview Resort - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8
note avec
116 avis
Mis à jour le April 8, 2022
Taatoh Seaview Resort - Image 0
Taatoh Seaview Resort - Image 1
Taatoh Seaview Resort - Image 2
Taatoh Seaview Resort - Image 3
Taatoh Seaview Resort - Image 4
Taatoh Seaview Resort - Image 5
+41 Photos

N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Thian Og Bay, Taatoh Seaview Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Koh Tao. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 3.6 km away, and it normally takes about minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Taatoh Seaview Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, Wi-Fi in public areas. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as watersports equipment rentals, private beach, diving, fishing, massage. Whatever your reason for visiting Koh Tao, the Taatoh Seaview Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HÔTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Taatoh Seaview Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Taatoh Seaview Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

44 Moo 3, Thian Og Bay, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Ko Tao Resort
7.5
note avec
1060 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Complexe avec vue sur le corail
7.9
note avec
301 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Blue Tao Beach
8.9
note avec
100 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Seashell Resort
7.2
note avec
637 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Thalassa
8.4
note avec
375 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
note avec
483 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa
8.9
note avec
1288 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Villas Anantara Rasananda à Koh Phangan
9.2
note avec
333 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU