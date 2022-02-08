Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located in Chiang Mai, 800 metres from Chang Puak Gate, Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus provides accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre. Featuring a garden, the hotel is close to several noted attractions, around 1 km from Three Kings Monument, 1.1 km from Tha Pae Gate and 1.2 km from Chang Puak Market. The accommodation offers a 24-hour front desk, airport transfers, a shared lounge and free WiFi. At the hotel each room is fitted with air conditioning, a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a safety deposit box and a private bathroom with a hot tub, bathrobes and slippers. Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus features certain rooms with pool views, and all rooms include a patio. At the accommodation every room has bed linen and towels. Continental and buffet breakfast options are available daily at Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus. The hotel offers 4-star accommodation with a hot tub and terrace. Chedi Luang Temple is 1.4 km from Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus, while Wat Phra Singh is 1.9 km away. The nearest airport is Chiang Mai International Airport, 6 km from the accommodation.