Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.9
更新于 February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Chiang Mai, 800 metres from Chang Puak Gate, Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus provides accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre. Featuring a garden, the hotel is close to several noted attractions, around 1 km from Three Kings Monument, 1.1 km from Tha Pae Gate and 1.2 km from Chang Puak Market. The accommodation offers a 24-hour front desk, airport transfers, a shared lounge and free WiFi. At the hotel each room is fitted with air conditioning, a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a safety deposit box and a private bathroom with a hot tub, bathrobes and slippers. Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus features certain rooms with pool views, and all rooms include a patio. At the accommodation every room has bed linen and towels. Continental and buffet breakfast options are available daily at Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus. The hotel offers 4-star accommodation with a hot tub and terrace. Chedi Luang Temple is 1.4 km from Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus, while Wat Phra Singh is 1.9 km away. The nearest airport is Chiang Mai International Airport, 6 km from the accommodation.

Sri Poom Road Lane 1 Tumbol Sri Poom, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

