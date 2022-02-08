CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.9
rating with
32 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Chiang Mai, 800 metres from Chang Puak Gate, Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus provides accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre. Featuring a garden, the hotel is close to several noted attractions, around 1 km from Three Kings Monument, 1.1 km from Tha Pae Gate and 1.2 km from Chang Puak Market. The accommodation offers a 24-hour front desk, airport transfers, a shared lounge and free WiFi. At the hotel each room is fitted with air conditioning, a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a safety deposit box and a private bathroom with a hot tub, bathrobes and slippers. Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus features certain rooms with pool views, and all rooms include a patio. At the accommodation every room has bed linen and towels. Continental and buffet breakfast options are available daily at Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus. The hotel offers 4-star accommodation with a hot tub and terrace. Chedi Luang Temple is 1.4 km from Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus, while Wat Phra Singh is 1.9 km away. The nearest airport is Chiang Mai International Airport, 6 km from the accommodation.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

Sri Poom Road Lane 1 Tumbol Sri Poom, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU