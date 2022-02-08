Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chiang Mai
8.9
note avec
32 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Chiang Mai, 800 metres from Chang Puak Gate, Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus provides accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre. Featuring a garden, the hotel is close to several noted attractions, around 1 km from Three Kings Monument, 1.1 km from Tha Pae Gate and 1.2 km from Chang Puak Market. The accommodation offers a 24-hour front desk, airport transfers, a shared lounge and free WiFi. At the hotel each room is fitted with air conditioning, a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a safety deposit box and a private bathroom with a hot tub, bathrobes and slippers. Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus features certain rooms with pool views, and all rooms include a patio. At the accommodation every room has bed linen and towels. Continental and buffet breakfast options are available daily at Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus. The hotel offers 4-star accommodation with a hot tub and terrace. Chedi Luang Temple is 1.4 km from Hotel De Sripoom -SHA Extra Plus, while Wat Phra Singh is 1.9 km away. The nearest airport is Chiang Mai International Airport, 6 km from the accommodation.

Adresse / Carte

Sri Poom Road Lane 1 Tumbol Sri Poom, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

