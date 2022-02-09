CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
6.9
Bewertung mit
94 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel - Image 0
Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel - Image 1
Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel - Image 2
Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel - Image 3
Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel - Image 4
Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel - Image 5
+7 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

An affordable hotel within walking distance to many historical attractions, this property is a fantastic resting place for visitors to Chiang Mai. The all-day dining outlet at the property offers traditional Thai food and beverages, but not to worry as you are surrounded by numerous dining choices from fast food to gourmet. Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel is decorated in post-modern architecture and colorful interiors. Providing accommodation choices for all travelers, the hotel is constantly striving to provide the best for its guests. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

190 Ratanakosin Rd, T. Chang Moi, A. Muang, Chang Moi, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
Bewertung mit
1184 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU