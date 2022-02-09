CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
6.9
คะแนนจาก
94
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel - Image 0
Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel - Image 1
Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel - Image 2
Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel - Image 3
Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel - Image 4
Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel - Image 5
+7 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

An affordable hotel within walking distance to many historical attractions, this property is a fantastic resting place for visitors to Chiang Mai. The all-day dining outlet at the property offers traditional Thai food and beverages, but not to worry as you are surrounded by numerous dining choices from fast food to gourmet. Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel is decorated in post-modern architecture and colorful interiors. Providing accommodation choices for all travelers, the hotel is constantly striving to provide the best for its guests. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

190 Ratanakosin Rd, T. Chang Moi, A. Muang, Chang Moi, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
371 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
735 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1184 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU