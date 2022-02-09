CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
6.9

94 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

An affordable hotel within walking distance to many historical attractions, this property is a fantastic resting place for visitors to Chiang Mai. The all-day dining outlet at the property offers traditional Thai food and beverages, but not to worry as you are surrounded by numerous dining choices from fast food to gourmet. Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel is decorated in post-modern architecture and colorful interiors. Providing accommodation choices for all travelers, the hotel is constantly striving to provide the best for its guests. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel.

주소 /지도

190 Ratanakosin Rd, T. Chang Moi, A. Muang, Chang Moi, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

