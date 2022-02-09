Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chiang Mai
An affordable hotel within walking distance to many historical attractions, this property is a fantastic resting place for visitors to Chiang Mai. The all-day dining outlet at the property offers traditional Thai food and beverages, but not to worry as you are surrounded by numerous dining choices from fast food to gourmet. Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel is decorated in post-modern architecture and colorful interiors. Providing accommodation choices for all travelers, the hotel is constantly striving to provide the best for its guests. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Chiangmai Ratanakosin Hotel.

190 Ratanakosin Rd, T. Chang Moi, A. Muang, Chang Moi, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

