Nice Residence Hotel - Hua Hin - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Nestled in the heart of Khao Takiab, Nice Residence Hotel - Hua Hin is an ideal spot from which to discover Hua Hin / Cha-am. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Nice Residence Hotel - Hua Hin ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. 125 rooms spread over 7 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Hua Hin / Cha-am, make Nice Residence Hotel - Hua Hin your home away from home.
Huahin Branch 129/88 Khao Takiab – Huahin 77110 Prachupkirikun Thailand, Khao Takiab, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110