HUA HIN TEST & GO

Nice Residence Hotel - Hua Hin - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8

975レビューによる評価
更新日 March 24, 2022
Nice Residence Hotel - Hua Hin - Image 0
Nice Residence Hotel - Hua Hin - Image 1
Nice Residence Hotel - Hua Hin - Image 2
Nice Residence Hotel - Hua Hin - Image 3
Nice Residence Hotel - Hua Hin - Image 4
Nice Residence Hotel - Hua Hin - Image 5
+24 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Khao Takiab, Nice Residence Hotel - Hua Hin is an ideal spot from which to discover Hua Hin / Cha-am. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Nice Residence Hotel - Hua Hin ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. 125 rooms spread over 7 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Hua Hin / Cha-am, make Nice Residence Hotel - Hua Hin your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Nice Residence Hotel - Hua Hinゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Nice Residence Hotel - Hua Hin
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

Huahin Branch 129/88 Khao Takiab – Huahin 77110 Prachupkirikun Thailand, Khao Takiab, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

パートナーホテル

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
との評価
958 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hua Hin White Villa
8
との評価
232 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU