Samui (SHA+)
8.1
คะแนนจาก
156
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

When visiting Koh Phangan, you'll feel right at home at First and Frang Hotel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Set 1 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At First and Frang Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Shrine, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, private check in/check out are just a few of the facilities that set First and Frang Hotel apart from other hotels in the city. First and Frang Hotel is home to 43 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as internet access – wireless, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, mini bar. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as canoe, mini golf course, water park, wind surfing, snorkeling. First and Frang Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Koh Phangan.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

112/18 M.1 Thong Sala-Haadrin Road, Thong Sala, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

