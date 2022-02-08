Chiang Mai Orchid Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Chiang Mai Orchid HotelSee more of Chiang Mai when you stay at Chiang Mai Orchid Hotel and experience all the benefits of a truly central location.Chiang Mai Orchid Hotel provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. Exploring Chiang Mai is made even more convenient with the car hire services available at the hotel.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. If you need, the ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the hotel will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Each guestroom at Chiang Mai Orchid Hotel is furnished and equipped with handy amenities. Some rooms at Chiang Mai Orchid Hotel are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Chiang Mai Orchid Hotel even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as daily newspaper, television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and bathrobes are provided in guest bathrooms. For sophisticated relaxation, be sure to visit the executive lounge.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Chiang Mai Orchid Hotel. Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. A night in at the hotel's karaoke rooms and bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Enjoy the countless activities offered at Chiang Mai Orchid Hotel. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the massage, steam room, spa and sauna. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the hotel's fitness facility.Pick up something memorable for yourself or those waiting for you back at home, at the shops.Reasons to stay hereRooms don't get much cheaper than here, being less than 83% of the city's accommodation.Know you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 88% of the city's accommodation.It's hard to beat the room comfort here, which is rated higher than 84% of other accommodations in Chiang Mai.