Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

A-14-rooms boutique hotel, resort feeling style, well-placed in the culture area of Chiang Rai city, Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. An expansion from a peaceful house in the relaxing village of Kornrat Chiang Rai. The excitement of the city center is only 3.00 Km away. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Chezmoi Handicraft, Doi Phrabat Temple, Sankhong Happy Street.

At Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus), every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, postal service, ticket service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort.

All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as gym room, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids). Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Rai.