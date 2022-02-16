PHUKET TEST & GO

Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
8
คะแนนจาก
876
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 16, 2022
Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 0
Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 1
Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 2
Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 3
Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 4
Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 5
+33 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A-14-rooms boutique hotel, resort feeling style, well-placed in the culture area of Chiang Rai city, Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. An expansion from a peaceful house in the relaxing village of Kornrat Chiang Rai. The excitement of the city center is only 3.00 Km away. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Chezmoi Handicraft, Doi Phrabat Temple, Sankhong Happy Street.

At Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus), every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, postal service, ticket service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort.

All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as gym room, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids). Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Rai.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

699 M.24 Korarat Village, Sankhongluang Soi 6 T.Robwieng A.Muang, City Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57000

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Hi Chiangrai Hotel
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2360 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU