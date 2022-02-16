PHUKET TEST & GO

Hi Chiangrai Hotel - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
8.5
คะแนนจาก
2360
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 16, 2022
Hi Chiangrai Hotel - Image 0
Hi Chiangrai Hotel - Image 1
Hi Chiangrai Hotel - Image 2
Hi Chiangrai Hotel - Image 3
Hi Chiangrai Hotel - Image 4
Hi Chiangrai Hotel - Image 5
+25 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
100% เงินฝาก

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Hi Chiangrai Hotel อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Hi Chiangrai Hotel จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Superior King Bed with Balcony - Test & Go Package 28
฿8,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Superior King Bed - Test & Go Package 28
฿8,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Superior Twin Beds - Test & Go Package 28
฿8,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Deluxe Pool Side King Bed - Test & Go Package 32
฿10,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Deluxe Pool Side Twin Beds - Test & Go Package 32
฿10,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 4 Adults, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Two Bedroom Suite - Test & Go Package 55
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

Well-positioned in City Center, Hi Chiangrai Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Rai. The city center is merely 0.5 Km away and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Rai hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, taxi service. Guests can choose from 50 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including indoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Hi Chiangrai Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Rai.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Hi Chiangrai Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Hi Chiangrai Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

902/3 Phahonyothin Road, Wiang, Mueang, City Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57000

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU