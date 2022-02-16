PHUKET TEST & GO

Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
8
通过
876条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 0
Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 1
Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 2
Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 3
Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 4
Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Image 5
+33 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A-14-rooms boutique hotel, resort feeling style, well-placed in the culture area of Chiang Rai city, Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. An expansion from a peaceful house in the relaxing village of Kornrat Chiang Rai. The excitement of the city center is only 3.00 Km away. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Chezmoi Handicraft, Doi Phrabat Temple, Sankhong Happy Street.

At Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus), every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, postal service, ticket service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort.

All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as gym room, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids). Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus) is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Rai.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Chayadol Resort (SHA Extra plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

699 M.24 Korarat Village, Sankhongluang Soi 6 T.Robwieng A.Muang, City Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57000

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Hi Chiangrai Hotel
8.5

2360 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU