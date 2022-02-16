PHUKET TEST & GO

The Heritage Chiang Rai Hotel and Convention (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
8.9
640 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 16, 2022
Well-placed in the sightseeing, culture, shopping area of Chiang Rai city, The Heritage Chiangrai provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Heritage Chiangrai offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, infirmary, private check in/check out, taxi service. Guests can choose from 321 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, children's playground to make your stay truly unforgettable. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Heritage Chiangrai hits the spot in many ways.

199 Moo 13, Phahonyothin Road, Sansai, City Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57000

