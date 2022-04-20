KRABI TEST & GO

The Nest Krabi Hotel - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
9.3

383 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 20, 2022
The Nest Krabi Hotel - Image 0
The Nest Krabi Hotel - Image 1
The Nest Krabi Hotel - Image 2
The Nest Krabi Hotel - Image 3
The Nest Krabi Hotel - Image 4
The Nest Krabi Hotel - Image 5
+16 사진

모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-placed in the shopping, restaurants, sightseeing area of Krabi city, The Nest Residence provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The property is just 1 km away from the city center, and it normally takes about 15 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Nest Residence is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible. The ambiance of The Nest Residence is reflected in every guestroom. cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Nest Residence is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Krabi.

모든 호텔 보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
The Nest Krabi Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 The Nest Krabi Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

308/6-7 Uttarakit Rd. Paknam, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

파트너 호텔

사이 피피 아일랜드 빌리지
8.7
평가
3402 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

알리사 크라비 호텔
8.7
평가
5 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
씬 클리프 뷰 빌라
9.1
평가
221 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
크라비 차 다 리조트
7.5
평가
634 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
다이아몬드 케이브 리조트 & 스파
6.7
평가
553 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피스 라구나 리조트
8.1
평가
3503 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
차다 타이 빌리지
7.9
평가
691 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라야바디 호텔
9.3
평가
1023 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베케이션 빌리지 프라낭 인
7.9
평가
2864 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU