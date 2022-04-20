KRABI TEST & GO

The Nest Krabi Hotel - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
9.3
waardering met
383 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 20, 2022
The Nest Krabi Hotel - Image 0
The Nest Krabi Hotel - Image 1
The Nest Krabi Hotel - Image 2
The Nest Krabi Hotel - Image 3
The Nest Krabi Hotel - Image 4
The Nest Krabi Hotel - Image 5
+16 foto's

Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-placed in the shopping, restaurants, sightseeing area of Krabi city, The Nest Residence provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The property is just 1 km away from the city center, and it normally takes about 15 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Nest Residence is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible. The ambiance of The Nest Residence is reflected in every guestroom. cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Nest Residence is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Krabi.

TOON ALLE HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Nest Krabi Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The Nest Krabi Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

308/6-7 Uttarakit Rd. Paknam, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
waardering met
3402 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Alisa Krabi Hotel
8.7
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Villa's met uitzicht op de kliffen
9.1
waardering met
221 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
waardering met
634 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
waardering met
553 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
waardering met
3503 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chada Thais dorp
7.9
waardering met
691 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
waardering met
1023 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Vakantiedorp Phra Nang Inn
7.9
waardering met
2864 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU