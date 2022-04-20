KRABI TEST & GO

Krabi
9.3
Bewertung mit
383 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 20, 2022
Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-placed in the shopping, restaurants, sightseeing area of Krabi city, The Nest Residence provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The property is just 1 km away from the city center, and it normally takes about 15 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Nest Residence is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible. The ambiance of The Nest Residence is reflected in every guestroom. cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Nest Residence is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Krabi.

308/6-7 Uttarakit Rd. Paknam, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

