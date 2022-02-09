Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 란타 리비에라 리조트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 란타 리비에라 리조트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Lanta Riviera Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



다양한 방갈로 스타일의 숙박 시설을 자랑하는 이 가족 운영 숙박 시설은 아름다운 해변 근처에 있으며 소음에서 멀리 떨어져 있어 휴식과 긴장을 풀고자 하는 가족 및 커플에게 완벽한 휴양지를 제공합니다. 손님들은 바다 옆에 앉아 별빛 아래 레스토랑에서 식사를 하거나 다양한 레크리에이션 및 수상 스포츠 시설에 참여하거나 자쿠지가 있는 수영장에서 휴식을 취하실 수 있습니다. 모든 객실은 최고급 현지 자재로 아름답게 마감되어 있으며 따뜻한 톤의 태국 실크로 부드럽게 꾸며져 있습니다. Lanta Riviera Resort는 귀하의 체류를 최대한 편안하게 만들어 드릴 것이라고 확신합니다.

