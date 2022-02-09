Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与兰达海滨度假村以优先方式，以及兰达海滨度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Lanta Riviera Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

这家家庭经营的酒店拥有一系列洋房风格的住宿，靠近美丽的海滩，远离喧嚣，是希望放松身心的家庭和情侣的理想下榻之所。客人可以坐在海边，在餐厅的星空下用餐，参加各种娱乐和水上运动设施，或在配备按摩浴缸的游泳池旁放松身心。所有客房均采用当地最好的材料精心装饰，并因温暖的泰国丝绸色调而变得柔和。 Lanta Riviera Resort 相信它会让您的住宿尽可能舒适。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 兰达海滨度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 兰达海滨度假村 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。