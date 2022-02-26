KRABI TEST & GO

Diamond Sand Palace Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.4

71 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 26, 2022
Diamond Sand Palace Resort - Image 0
Diamond Sand Palace Resort - Image 1
Diamond Sand Palace Resort - Image 2
Diamond Sand Palace Resort - Image 3
Diamond Sand Palace Resort - Image 4
Diamond Sand Palace Resort - Image 5
+6 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the beaches, restaurants, romance area of Koh Lanta city, Diamond Sand Palace Resort provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Kaw Kwang Beach, The Tiger Collections, Go Dive Center Lanta are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Diamond Sand Palace Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, car park, airport transfer, restaurant, tours. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find air conditioning, wake-up service, balcony/terrace, fan, television. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as massage to make your stay truly unforgettable. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Diamond Sand Palace Resort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Diamond Sand Palace Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Diamond Sand Palace Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

117 Moo 3, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

파트너 호텔

사이 피피 아일랜드 빌리지
8.7
평가
3402 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
평가
1120 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
평가
321 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
평가
92 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베케이션 빌리지 프라낭 란타
8.2
평가
330 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피피 하버 뷰 호텔
8.5
평가
414 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피피 홀리데이 리조트
8.4
평가
1621 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라야바디 호텔
9.3
평가
1023 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
다이아몬드 케이브 리조트 & 스파
6.7
평가
553 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU