Diamond Sand Palace Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

February 26, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the beaches, restaurants, romance area of Koh Lanta city, Diamond Sand Palace Resort provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Kaw Kwang Beach, The Tiger Collections, Go Dive Center Lanta are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Diamond Sand Palace Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, car park, airport transfer, restaurant, tours. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find air conditioning, wake-up service, balcony/terrace, fan, television. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as massage to make your stay truly unforgettable. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Diamond Sand Palace Resort.

117 Moo 3, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

