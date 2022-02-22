KRABI TEST & GO

Ao Nang Miti Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8

2418 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 22, 2022
Renovated in , the Ao Nang Miti Resort guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Krabi for business or pleasure. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Atta-Rak Massage Ao Nang, Friend Art Gallery, Ao Nang are just some of the attractions available to visitors. The facilities and services provided by Ao Nang Miti Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Ao Nang Miti Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Krabi.

주소 /지도

262 Moo 2 ,Leela Valley Village, Soi 11, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

