Ao Nang Miti Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8
rating with
2418 reviews
Updated on February 22, 2022
Ao Nang Miti Resort - Image 0
Ao Nang Miti Resort - Image 1
Ao Nang Miti Resort - Image 2
Ao Nang Miti Resort - Image 3
Ao Nang Miti Resort - Image 4
Ao Nang Miti Resort - Image 5
+17 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in , the Ao Nang Miti Resort guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Krabi for business or pleasure. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Atta-Rak Massage Ao Nang, Friend Art Gallery, Ao Nang are just some of the attractions available to visitors. The facilities and services provided by Ao Nang Miti Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Ao Nang Miti Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Krabi.

Address / Map

262 Moo 2 ,Leela Valley Village, Soi 11, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

