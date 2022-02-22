Ao Nang Miti Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Renovated in , the Ao Nang Miti Resort guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Krabi for business or pleasure. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Atta-Rak Massage Ao Nang, Friend Art Gallery, Ao Nang are just some of the attractions available to visitors. The facilities and services provided by Ao Nang Miti Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Ao Nang Miti Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Krabi.