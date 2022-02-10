HUA HIN TEST & GO

Amari Hua Hin (SHA Certified) - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.6

4540 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideally located near the charming Khao Takiab beach, just a 10-minute drive from the town, Amari Hua Hin (SHA Certified) offers easy access to nearby destinations including Cicada Market and Hua Hin Night Market. This hotel comprises 223 rooms and suites, from Deluxe to One Bed Room Suites, with stylish décor that is a contemporary re-imagining of the traditional Thai home.All rooms are fully equipped with spacious living areas, expansive balcony and free Wi-Fi access. From your private balcony, you can feel the sea breeze while gazing the scenic views of the large swimming pool or lush mountains along with the neighbourhood. Dining options include Mosaic, Coral Lounge and the beachside Shoreline Beach Club, serving fresh-caught seafood and local delights to satisfy all taste buds. Especially ideal for families with young kids, Amari Hua Hin warmly welcomes the little ones with a wide range of activities at The Camp. Guests can catch the sun at the expansive pool, continue their workout routine at the Fitness Centre or unwind with Signature Breeze Spa treatments.

주소 /지도

117/74 Takiab Road, Nongkae,, Khao Takiab, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

