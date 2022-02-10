HUA HIN TEST & GO

Amari Hua Hin (SHA Certified) - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.6
Ideally located near the charming Khao Takiab beach, just a 10-minute drive from the town, Amari Hua Hin (SHA Certified) offers easy access to nearby destinations including Cicada Market and Hua Hin Night Market. This hotel comprises 223 rooms and suites, from Deluxe to One Bed Room Suites, with stylish décor that is a contemporary re-imagining of the traditional Thai home.All rooms are fully equipped with spacious living areas, expansive balcony and free Wi-Fi access. From your private balcony, you can feel the sea breeze while gazing the scenic views of the large swimming pool or lush mountains along with the neighbourhood. Dining options include Mosaic, Coral Lounge and the beachside Shoreline Beach Club, serving fresh-caught seafood and local delights to satisfy all taste buds. Especially ideal for families with young kids, Amari Hua Hin warmly welcomes the little ones with a wide range of activities at The Camp. Guests can catch the sun at the expansive pool, continue their workout routine at the Fitness Centre or unwind with Signature Breeze Spa treatments.

117/74 Takiab Road, Nongkae,, Khao Takiab, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

