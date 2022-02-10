HUA HIN TEST & GO

Amari Hua Hin (SHA Certified) - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.6

4540レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
Amari Hua Hin (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Amari Hua Hin (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Amari Hua Hin (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Amari Hua Hin (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Amari Hua Hin (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Amari Hua Hin (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+22 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideally located near the charming Khao Takiab beach, just a 10-minute drive from the town, Amari Hua Hin (SHA Certified) offers easy access to nearby destinations including Cicada Market and Hua Hin Night Market. This hotel comprises 223 rooms and suites, from Deluxe to One Bed Room Suites, with stylish décor that is a contemporary re-imagining of the traditional Thai home.All rooms are fully equipped with spacious living areas, expansive balcony and free Wi-Fi access. From your private balcony, you can feel the sea breeze while gazing the scenic views of the large swimming pool or lush mountains along with the neighbourhood. Dining options include Mosaic, Coral Lounge and the beachside Shoreline Beach Club, serving fresh-caught seafood and local delights to satisfy all taste buds. Especially ideal for families with young kids, Amari Hua Hin warmly welcomes the little ones with a wide range of activities at The Camp. Guests can catch the sun at the expansive pool, continue their workout routine at the Fitness Centre or unwind with Signature Breeze Spa treatments.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Amari Hua Hin (SHA Certified)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Amari Hua Hin (SHA Certified)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

117/74 Takiab Road, Nongkae,, Khao Takiab, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
との評価
958 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU