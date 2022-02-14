PATTAYA TEST & GO

3z 풀 빌라 앤 호텔 - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.3

22 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 23, 2022
3z pool villa and hotel - Image 0
3z pool villa and hotel - Image 1
3z pool villa and hotel - Image 2
3z pool villa and hotel - Image 3
3z pool villa and hotel - Image 4
3z pool villa and hotel - Image 5
+36 사진
빠른 응답
100% 예금
34 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 95 침실
파트너 병원 Phyathai Hospital Sriracha

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 이 호텔은 40 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉3z 풀 빌라 앤 호텔 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 3z 풀 빌라 앤 호텔 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
풀빌라 검역소 169
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 야외 시설
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 수영장
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
  • 요가 매트
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 5 Children, 1 Infant
패밀리 스위트 풀 빌라 300
฿135,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 야외 시설
  • 소액 예금
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 수영장
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
  • 요가 매트

화이야이의 중심에 위치한 3z 풀 빌라 앤 호텔 숙박시설은 파타야 여행을 시작하기에 적합합니다. 숙소는 도심에서 15km 떨어져 있으며 중요한 도시 시설에 접근이 용이합니다. 편리한 위치를 자랑하는 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 3z 풀 빌라 앤 호텔 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 24시간 경비 서비스, 편의점, 일일 청소 서비스, 기념품점 등이 본 숙소의 특색을 더합니다. 모든 게스트 숙박 시설은 비할 데 없는 편안함을 보장하기 위해 사려 깊은 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 온수 욕조, 온천탕, 실외 수영장, 어린이 수영장 등을 포함한 본 숙소의 레크리에이션 시설은 긴장을 풀 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 3z 풀 빌라 앤 호텔 숙박시설은 파타야에서 편안하고 매력적인 곳을 찾는 여행객들에게 이상적인 장소입니다.

모든 AQ 호텔 보기
180개 이상의 AQ 호텔 모두 검색
점수
4.2/5
아주 좋아
기반 34 리뷰
평가
우수한
14
아주 좋아
16
평균
3
가난한
1
무서운
0
3z 풀 빌라 앤 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 3z 풀 빌라 앤 호텔
모든 리뷰보기

🇨🇦Allan Sloan

검토 14/02/2022
도착 29/01/2022
4.6 Pool Villa Quarantine
긍정적
  • Meals on time
  • Staff will accommodate outside food orders
네거티브
  • No English shows.

Pool is excellent .. room was spacious .. staff is accommodating.. quiet. Restful. All Issues if any promptly looked after. Very professional … enjoyed the quarantine with the pool

🇬🇧Richard Griffiths

검토 14/02/2022
도착 29/01/2022
4.3 Pool Villa Quarantine
긍정적
  • Lots of space inside and outside the villa
  • Private pool and sunbathing area
  • Thai food was good quality
  • Feels more like a retreat than quarantine
  • Deliveries from local supermarkets using Grab app
네거티브
  • About 10km from Pattaya in the middle of nowhere
  • Nothing within comfortable walking distance when allowed out after 2nd PCR test

I cannot think of a better place to do AQ in the Bangkok area. Hopefully they don't suspend T&G again but if they do and the only choice is 7 days AQ then these pool villas are an excellent start to your holiday in Thailand. The villas are larger than regular hotel rooms and include a private outdoor pool with sunbathing area. From being met at the airport to the on-site nurse who does the PCR tests the whole process was faultless. Choice of Thai or Western meals (mostly with chips) so I had Thai food for the week which was good quality. The place used to have Chinese tour groups which explains why it's so isolated (I guess they don't want them to escape anywhere) because I cannot imagine Western tourists wanting to stay so far out of the way from restaurants and bars but for AQ the location makes no difference and the extra space and pool make AQ feel more like a private retreat than any chore. Highly recommended.

🇸🇪Mats Oesterdahl

검토 22/01/2022
도착 31/12/2021
3.8 Pool Villa Quarantine
긍정적
  • Pool, outdoor space and nice personal.

Pool, outdoor space and nice personal. It’s a perfect quarantine hotel if you want outdoor spaces.

🇬🇧Steven HALLIDAY

검토 19/01/2022
도착 07/01/2022
4.7 Pool Villa Quarantine
긍정적
  • Been able to leave villa and get fresh air
  • Having my own pool
  • Great staff that look after you
네거티브
  • Tvs are very small and hard to see from bed
  • Wifi could be a bit better

Great place to spend your 7 day quarantine, at least you dont feel like a prisoner, recommended 😀

🇸🇪Tommy

검토 27/12/2021
도착 07/12/2021
3.2 Pool Villa Quarantine
긍정적
  • Pool and the small garden was nice
네거티브
  • Served far to much chicken in our meals
  • In general - the served food impacted our stay negative

The personnel was nice and the room size and its pool and garden was good. The TV only provided Thai except one french news channel. Overall impression is that 3z is a good option for this Asq recuirements

🇩🇪Klaus

검토 14/12/2021
도착 04/12/2021
5.0 Pool Villa Quarantine
긍정적
  • much space
  • friendly service
  • good food ( Thai / Western & Vegetarian )
네거티브
  • to be locked up as a healthy person with clean blood is not funny
  • but 3z makes my stay as comfortable as possible

The staff was really friendly and very helpful, the food was excellent ( Western / Thai / Vegetarian ). The room and the garden / pool was perfect, very spacious and clean, if I ever have to stay in " prison " , again, please let me stay in 3zpoolvillas, definitely the best choice of all ASQ Hotels

🇺🇸MICHAEL

검토 11/12/2021
도착 20/11/2021
4.3 Pool Villa Quarantine
긍정적
  • THE SPACE
  • PRIVATE POOL
  • THE STAFF
네거티브
  • HARD TO FIND
  • THE FOOD WAS GENARIC BUT LARGE PORTIONS

I ENJOYED MY QUARANTINE AT THE 3z pool villa and hotel. LAST YEAR I STAYED IN BANG KOK AND REQUESTED BALCONY BUT WAS DENIED. THIS PLACE HAD A MASSIVE PRIVATE YARD WITH PRIVATE POOL. IT WAS FAR FROM TRAFFIC AND POLUTION. I WOULD STAY THERE EVEN IF IT WASN'T ASQ.

🇬🇧Mark

검토 10/12/2021
도착 18/11/2021
5.0 Pool Villa Quarantine
긍정적
  • My stay at 3z Pool Villa was excellent I will be using again when I return to Thailand.

I would Highly recommend 3Z Pool Villa to anybody that wants a quality Quarantine location in the Pattaya area. Excellent service and exceptional Location.

🇬🇧jacqueline philip

검토 01/12/2021
도착 19/11/2021
4.6 For Thai citizens
긍정적
  • I loved staying here with the spacious interior, private pool and garden, a real Sanctuary amongst the greenery and nature, relaxing and peaceful. Large firm bed, excellent aircon
  • Helpful friendly staff and respectively Covid compliant. Plenty of tasty food ( I chose the Thai menu) as long as you like chicken.
네거티브
  • Slightly dated interior but otherwise perfect for 10 day quarantine - well worth it - unfortunately a mountain of plastic containers, cutlery and bottles but I guess necessary in the circumstances

Spaciousness, private pool and garden surrounded by greenery birds and butterflies made this an ideal spot for 10 days quarantine. A real Sanctuary, with space to exercise. Lovely helpful staff, nurse and team. Have extended recommendations to others

🇳🇴Ingar Gjersdal

검토 17/11/2021
도착 28/10/2021
4.0 Pool Villa Quarantine
긍정적
  • Big room with good aircondition
  • Outstanding service from the staff!
  • Food was good
  • Feeling of freedom because of the pool and the garden
네거티브
  • Unfortunately for my back, the beds are very hard! Had to get the top mattress from my house delivered
  • Lack of comfortable furniture. The sofa is old and sunk down.

Despite the furniture and bed issues, I would recommend your quarantine stay here due to the feeling of not being locked up. The ability to take a swim in the pool makes the stay so much easier.

🇬🇧Sheryl Wilkinson

검토 09/11/2021
도착 22/10/2021
4.4 Pool Villa Quarantine
긍정적
  • Great private pool and garden
네거티브
  • No European tv .

This was a really great choice to stay for quarantine as you have your own villa garden and pool Staff were very helpful

🇬🇧Martin Hall

검토 08/11/2021
도착 22/10/2021
3.2 Pool Villa Quarantine
긍정적
  • Having outdoor space and pool was perfect
네거티브
  • Old fashioned interior with small tv

Overall was good value but the food was average and internet was not high speed Juccuzi was a bit dirty

🇺🇸Todd Daniel Lipton

검토 01/11/2021
도착 14/10/2012
4.3 Pool Villa Quarantine
긍정적
  • Outstanding overall experience and very reasonable for the price!
네거티브
  • Wifi issues but due to massive storm.

I rarely if ever make comments. However, I must shout out to the manager and staff; it was wonderful!

🇳🇱Annelie APC Hendriks

검토 28/10/2021
도착 21/10/2021
4.2 Pool Villa Quarantine
긍정적
  • Willing to help service oriented and kind staff
  • The pool made all the difference
  • you could exercise
네거티브
  • Internet could be better but ok
  • food could be more choices but ok

As said the staff and director Aqprogramme were very helpful That you have your own pool was my savior

🇺🇸Don Angelo Finger

검토 28/10/2021
도착 21/10/2021
4.2 Pool Villa Quarantine
긍정적
  • Rooms are nice size.
  • Having the courtyard to lounge outside is so nice.
  • Being able to swim in your own private pool to get some exercise makes the quarantine much more tolerable.
네거티브
  • The TV could be larger.

Having the ability to lounge outside, swim in the private pool, actually made the quarantine enjoyable.

🇩🇪Tim Rasenberger

검토 21/10/2021
도착 14/10/2021
4.7 Pool Villa Quarantine
긍정적
  • TOP COMFORT. Hard to imagine Qurantine without such a pool, garden, spacious room and kind service.
네거티브
  • A toilette brush and metal cuttlery would have been the great.

The stay at the pool villa made my quaratine very bearable. The service was great and responsive. The chef adapted perfectly well to my vegetarian nutrition. The spacious room, garden and pool would have been the perfect location for a pool party with my family :) I will definitely return. Thank you very mich 3Z Team.

🇬🇧Dan gardner

검토 20/10/2021
도착 10/10/2021
4.8 For Thai citizens
긍정적
  • Food was great, very relaxing, could not recommend enough for any wanting to come to Thailand
네거티브
  • N/a

Was a great stay for 7 days, staff were very helpful. Reservation staff Min could not do enough for me at my stay to make it even better. Wouldn’t recommend to anyone looking to use asq hotels

🇳🇱Wouter janssen

검토 20/10/2021
도착 15/10/2021
4.7 Pool Villa Quarantine
긍정적
  • Room is big
  • Clean
  • Food is good
  • Out Side nice swimming pool
  • Lookalike stay in the garden
  • Feeling freedom with quarantaine
네거티브
  • Wifi don’t working good outside
  • Inside very good

It’s was nice to stay here 7 days are fast finischt Lookalike you have freedom because can swimming en you stay on a big place for you self inside the wifi very good But outside don’t working good But it’s not a problem Food was good And feels like holiday onley can’t go out

I’m happy I’m make this choice Greats

🇬🇧Geoffrey Satchwell

검토 18/10/2021
도착 08/10/2021
5.0 For Thai citizens
긍정적
  • Everything was perfect.
  • Clean and spacious room.
  • Very helpful staff.
  • Very private. The walls around the garden guaranteed privacy without feeling like a prison.
네거티브
  • No negatives. It was a very enjoyable stay.

Having had to go through quarantine in the UK for 10 days, with limited time outside surrounded by security people at all times, I was not looking forward to this. I arrived to find a spacious villa with private garden and a total floor area that must be 10 times of the basic hotel room provided by the UK Government at twice the cost of the 3Z villa. The food was brought at the correct times and was very good. It is made on the premises and other off-menu good can also be ordered at reasonable cost. I enjoyey 10 days here. Thank you to the management and staff who helped to make this a stress free and very enjoyable stay.

🇬🇧Douglas John Green

검토 11/10/2021
도착 04/09/2021
3.6 Pool Villa Quarantine
긍정적
  • 1. The pool villa was up to expectations with a reasonably sized pool to swim in, although only four strokes per length.
  • 2. The bed was slightly hard, but the topper made it more comfortable and I slept very well during my stay.
  • 3. Food was of good quality and the choices for each day were OK (Only one lunch where I did not fancy anything on the menu choice).
  • 4. The cost of transport from the location to my home, about 230km was reasonable at THB3,800.00, in a minibus at my request.
  • 5. The location is quiet and peaceful for the majority of the time and offers a relaxing environment.
  • 6. The staff at 3Z are very professional and polite and will help with any issues that arise during your stay.
네거티브
  • 1. The TV channels available were mainly Chinese, fortunately I took my Amazon Fire Stick with me and was able to watch English programmes and movies during my stay when the internet connection was good enough.
  • 2. The internet connection was very slow at times mostly during the evening which meant that viewing movies or programmes was interrupted (buffering).

On the whole, my stay at 3Z Pool Villas was a pleasant experience and the Pool Villa itself met my expectations. If you have to spend two weeks in quarantine (Jail time) then I would strongly recommend considering paying the extra to stay at 3Z Pool Villas and Hotel as it made the 14 days bearable as I really did not fancy the same amount of time shut up in a hotel room. I am a smoker and the swimming pool area allowed me to smoke whenever I felt like it, many hotels only have a balcony for smoking if they allow smoking at all. It should also be noted that the consumption of alcohol is not permitted during the quarantine period, something I was not aware of when I booked the Villa, this is for all ASQ facilities not just 3Z.

I read previous reviews of 3Z before booking and some of them had very helpful advice, such as taking metal cutlery, good choice as the plastic cutlery provided tends to bend and snap.

To summarise, in my opinion 3Z Pool Villas offers good value for money compared to many of the ASQ deals offering Hotel rooms. Yes it is more expensive, however you are able to go outside to the pool area of your villa and are not restricted to the confines of your room. I stayed here as I was visiting my family and the total time in Thailand was 5 weeks, the expense of ASQ is not an issue as this can be made back, but time spent in ASQ and not with my family is something I can never get back.

음식 메뉴 이미지

주소 /지도

87/3 M.3 Hauyyai Thadsaban1 soi 36, Huai Yai, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

파트너 호텔

ASTER 호텔 & 레지던스
8.4
평가
504 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
J 인스파이어 드 호텔 파타야
8.4
평가
1261 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베스트 벨라 파타야
7.7
평가
173 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

앰배서더 시티 좀 티엔 호텔
8.1
평가
2312 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라빈 드라 비치 리조트 & 스파
8.4
평가
547 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
씨 투 풀 빌라
8.4
평가
3843 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
패밀리 비치 호텔
8.2
평가
637 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Jomtien Holiday Inn Hotel
8
평가
361 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amber Hotel 파타야
8.5
평가
1532 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
파타야 파크 비치 리조트
8.3
평가
995 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Boutique Hotel
6.2
평가
11 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU