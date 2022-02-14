PATTAYA TEST & GO

3z泳池别墅和酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.3
通过
22条评论进行评分
更新于 February 23, 2022
3z pool villa and hotel - Image 0
3z pool villa and hotel - Image 1
3z pool villa and hotel - Image 2
3z pool villa and hotel - Image 3
3z pool villa and hotel - Image 4
3z pool villa and hotel - Image 5
AQ酒店客房总数 95 卧室
伙伴医院 Phyathai Hospital Sriracha

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
泳池别墅检疫 169
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 连接房间
  • 家庭套房
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 户外设施
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 可吸烟房
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 5 Children, 1 Infant
家庭套房泳池别墅 300
฿135,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 连接房间
  • 家庭套房
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 户外设施
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 可吸烟房
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫

3z 泳池别墅和酒店坐落在怀艾的中心地带，是游览芭堤雅的理想下榻之处。该物业距离市中心 15 公里，方便客人前往重要的城镇设施。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。 3z 泳池别墅酒店提供多种设施，丰富您在芭堤雅的住宿体验。酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、便利店、每日客房清洁服务、礼品/纪念品商店，以确保最大的舒适度。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店的娱乐设施包括热水浴池、温泉浴池、室外游泳池、游泳池（儿童），专为逃离和放松而设计。 3z 泳池别墅和酒店是在芭堤雅寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之地。

分数
4.2/5
非常好
基于 34 评论
评分
优秀的
14
非常好
16
平均数
3
较差的
1
糟糕的
0
🇨🇦Allan Sloan

评论于 14/02/2022
到达 29/01/2022
4.6 Pool Villa Quarantine
正数
  • Meals on time
  • Staff will accommodate outside food orders
负面的
  • No English shows.

Pool is excellent .. room was spacious .. staff is accommodating.. quiet. Restful. All Issues if any promptly looked after. Very professional … enjoyed the quarantine with the pool

🇬🇧Richard Griffiths

评论于 14/02/2022
到达 29/01/2022
4.3 Pool Villa Quarantine
正数
  • Lots of space inside and outside the villa
  • Private pool and sunbathing area
  • Thai food was good quality
  • Feels more like a retreat than quarantine
  • Deliveries from local supermarkets using Grab app
负面的
  • About 10km from Pattaya in the middle of nowhere
  • Nothing within comfortable walking distance when allowed out after 2nd PCR test

I cannot think of a better place to do AQ in the Bangkok area. Hopefully they don't suspend T&G again but if they do and the only choice is 7 days AQ then these pool villas are an excellent start to your holiday in Thailand. The villas are larger than regular hotel rooms and include a private outdoor pool with sunbathing area. From being met at the airport to the on-site nurse who does the PCR tests the whole process was faultless. Choice of Thai or Western meals (mostly with chips) so I had Thai food for the week which was good quality. The place used to have Chinese tour groups which explains why it's so isolated (I guess they don't want them to escape anywhere) because I cannot imagine Western tourists wanting to stay so far out of the way from restaurants and bars but for AQ the location makes no difference and the extra space and pool make AQ feel more like a private retreat than any chore. Highly recommended.

🇸🇪Mats Oesterdahl

评论于 22/01/2022
到达 31/12/2021
3.8 Pool Villa Quarantine
正数
  • Pool, outdoor space and nice personal.

Pool, outdoor space and nice personal. It’s a perfect quarantine hotel if you want outdoor spaces.

🇬🇧Steven HALLIDAY

评论于 19/01/2022
到达 07/01/2022
4.7 Pool Villa Quarantine
正数
  • Been able to leave villa and get fresh air
  • Having my own pool
  • Great staff that look after you
负面的
  • Tvs are very small and hard to see from bed
  • Wifi could be a bit better

Great place to spend your 7 day quarantine, at least you dont feel like a prisoner, recommended 😀

🇸🇪Tommy

评论于 27/12/2021
到达 07/12/2021
3.2 Pool Villa Quarantine
正数
  • Pool and the small garden was nice
负面的
  • Served far to much chicken in our meals
  • In general - the served food impacted our stay negative

The personnel was nice and the room size and its pool and garden was good. The TV only provided Thai except one french news channel. Overall impression is that 3z is a good option for this Asq recuirements

🇩🇪Klaus

评论于 14/12/2021
到达 04/12/2021
5.0 Pool Villa Quarantine
正数
  • much space
  • friendly service
  • good food ( Thai / Western & Vegetarian )
负面的
  • to be locked up as a healthy person with clean blood is not funny
  • but 3z makes my stay as comfortable as possible

The staff was really friendly and very helpful, the food was excellent ( Western / Thai / Vegetarian ). The room and the garden / pool was perfect, very spacious and clean, if I ever have to stay in " prison " , again, please let me stay in 3zpoolvillas, definitely the best choice of all ASQ Hotels

🇺🇸MICHAEL

评论于 11/12/2021
到达 20/11/2021
4.3 Pool Villa Quarantine
正数
  • THE SPACE
  • PRIVATE POOL
  • THE STAFF
负面的
  • HARD TO FIND
  • THE FOOD WAS GENARIC BUT LARGE PORTIONS

I ENJOYED MY QUARANTINE AT THE 3z pool villa and hotel. LAST YEAR I STAYED IN BANG KOK AND REQUESTED BALCONY BUT WAS DENIED. THIS PLACE HAD A MASSIVE PRIVATE YARD WITH PRIVATE POOL. IT WAS FAR FROM TRAFFIC AND POLUTION. I WOULD STAY THERE EVEN IF IT WASN'T ASQ.

🇬🇧Mark

评论于 10/12/2021
到达 18/11/2021
5.0 Pool Villa Quarantine
正数
  • My stay at 3z Pool Villa was excellent I will be using again when I return to Thailand.

I would Highly recommend 3Z Pool Villa to anybody that wants a quality Quarantine location in the Pattaya area. Excellent service and exceptional Location.

🇬🇧jacqueline philip

评论于 01/12/2021
到达 19/11/2021
4.6 For Thai citizens
正数
  • I loved staying here with the spacious interior, private pool and garden, a real Sanctuary amongst the greenery and nature, relaxing and peaceful. Large firm bed, excellent aircon
  • Helpful friendly staff and respectively Covid compliant. Plenty of tasty food ( I chose the Thai menu) as long as you like chicken.
负面的
  • Slightly dated interior but otherwise perfect for 10 day quarantine - well worth it - unfortunately a mountain of plastic containers, cutlery and bottles but I guess necessary in the circumstances

Spaciousness, private pool and garden surrounded by greenery birds and butterflies made this an ideal spot for 10 days quarantine. A real Sanctuary, with space to exercise. Lovely helpful staff, nurse and team. Have extended recommendations to others

🇳🇴Ingar Gjersdal

评论于 17/11/2021
到达 28/10/2021
4.0 Pool Villa Quarantine
正数
  • Big room with good aircondition
  • Outstanding service from the staff!
  • Food was good
  • Feeling of freedom because of the pool and the garden
负面的
  • Unfortunately for my back, the beds are very hard! Had to get the top mattress from my house delivered
  • Lack of comfortable furniture. The sofa is old and sunk down.

Despite the furniture and bed issues, I would recommend your quarantine stay here due to the feeling of not being locked up. The ability to take a swim in the pool makes the stay so much easier.

🇬🇧Sheryl Wilkinson

评论于 09/11/2021
到达 22/10/2021
4.4 Pool Villa Quarantine
正数
  • Great private pool and garden
负面的
  • No European tv .

This was a really great choice to stay for quarantine as you have your own villa garden and pool Staff were very helpful

🇬🇧Martin Hall

评论于 08/11/2021
到达 22/10/2021
3.2 Pool Villa Quarantine
正数
  • Having outdoor space and pool was perfect
负面的
  • Old fashioned interior with small tv

Overall was good value but the food was average and internet was not high speed Juccuzi was a bit dirty

🇺🇸Todd Daniel Lipton

评论于 01/11/2021
到达 14/10/2012
4.3 Pool Villa Quarantine
正数
  • Outstanding overall experience and very reasonable for the price!
负面的
  • Wifi issues but due to massive storm.

I rarely if ever make comments. However, I must shout out to the manager and staff; it was wonderful!

🇳🇱Annelie APC Hendriks

评论于 28/10/2021
到达 21/10/2021
4.2 Pool Villa Quarantine
正数
  • Willing to help service oriented and kind staff
  • The pool made all the difference
  • you could exercise
负面的
  • Internet could be better but ok
  • food could be more choices but ok

As said the staff and director Aqprogramme were very helpful That you have your own pool was my savior

🇺🇸Don Angelo Finger

评论于 28/10/2021
到达 21/10/2021
4.2 Pool Villa Quarantine
正数
  • Rooms are nice size.
  • Having the courtyard to lounge outside is so nice.
  • Being able to swim in your own private pool to get some exercise makes the quarantine much more tolerable.
负面的
  • The TV could be larger.

Having the ability to lounge outside, swim in the private pool, actually made the quarantine enjoyable.

🇩🇪Tim Rasenberger

评论于 21/10/2021
到达 14/10/2021
4.7 Pool Villa Quarantine
正数
  • TOP COMFORT. Hard to imagine Qurantine without such a pool, garden, spacious room and kind service.
负面的
  • A toilette brush and metal cuttlery would have been the great.

The stay at the pool villa made my quaratine very bearable. The service was great and responsive. The chef adapted perfectly well to my vegetarian nutrition. The spacious room, garden and pool would have been the perfect location for a pool party with my family :) I will definitely return. Thank you very mich 3Z Team.

🇬🇧Dan gardner

评论于 20/10/2021
到达 10/10/2021
4.8 For Thai citizens
正数
  • Food was great, very relaxing, could not recommend enough for any wanting to come to Thailand
负面的
  • N/a

Was a great stay for 7 days, staff were very helpful. Reservation staff Min could not do enough for me at my stay to make it even better. Wouldn’t recommend to anyone looking to use asq hotels

🇳🇱Wouter janssen

评论于 20/10/2021
到达 15/10/2021
4.7 Pool Villa Quarantine
正数
  • Room is big
  • Clean
  • Food is good
  • Out Side nice swimming pool
  • Lookalike stay in the garden
  • Feeling freedom with quarantaine
负面的
  • Wifi don’t working good outside
  • Inside very good

It’s was nice to stay here 7 days are fast finischt Lookalike you have freedom because can swimming en you stay on a big place for you self inside the wifi very good But outside don’t working good But it’s not a problem Food was good And feels like holiday onley can’t go out

I’m happy I’m make this choice Greats

🇬🇧Geoffrey Satchwell

评论于 18/10/2021
到达 08/10/2021
5.0 For Thai citizens
正数
  • Everything was perfect.
  • Clean and spacious room.
  • Very helpful staff.
  • Very private. The walls around the garden guaranteed privacy without feeling like a prison.
负面的
  • No negatives. It was a very enjoyable stay.

Having had to go through quarantine in the UK for 10 days, with limited time outside surrounded by security people at all times, I was not looking forward to this. I arrived to find a spacious villa with private garden and a total floor area that must be 10 times of the basic hotel room provided by the UK Government at twice the cost of the 3Z villa. The food was brought at the correct times and was very good. It is made on the premises and other off-menu good can also be ordered at reasonable cost. I enjoyey 10 days here. Thank you to the management and staff who helped to make this a stress free and very enjoyable stay.

🇬🇧Douglas John Green

评论于 11/10/2021
到达 04/09/2021
3.6 Pool Villa Quarantine
正数
  • 1. The pool villa was up to expectations with a reasonably sized pool to swim in, although only four strokes per length.
  • 2. The bed was slightly hard, but the topper made it more comfortable and I slept very well during my stay.
  • 3. Food was of good quality and the choices for each day were OK (Only one lunch where I did not fancy anything on the menu choice).
  • 4. The cost of transport from the location to my home, about 230km was reasonable at THB3,800.00, in a minibus at my request.
  • 5. The location is quiet and peaceful for the majority of the time and offers a relaxing environment.
  • 6. The staff at 3Z are very professional and polite and will help with any issues that arise during your stay.
负面的
  • 1. The TV channels available were mainly Chinese, fortunately I took my Amazon Fire Stick with me and was able to watch English programmes and movies during my stay when the internet connection was good enough.
  • 2. The internet connection was very slow at times mostly during the evening which meant that viewing movies or programmes was interrupted (buffering).

On the whole, my stay at 3Z Pool Villas was a pleasant experience and the Pool Villa itself met my expectations. If you have to spend two weeks in quarantine (Jail time) then I would strongly recommend considering paying the extra to stay at 3Z Pool Villas and Hotel as it made the 14 days bearable as I really did not fancy the same amount of time shut up in a hotel room. I am a smoker and the swimming pool area allowed me to smoke whenever I felt like it, many hotels only have a balcony for smoking if they allow smoking at all. It should also be noted that the consumption of alcohol is not permitted during the quarantine period, something I was not aware of when I booked the Villa, this is for all ASQ facilities not just 3Z.

I read previous reviews of 3Z before booking and some of them had very helpful advice, such as taking metal cutlery, good choice as the plastic cutlery provided tends to bend and snap.

To summarise, in my opinion 3Z Pool Villas offers good value for money compared to many of the ASQ deals offering Hotel rooms. Yes it is more expensive, however you are able to go outside to the pool area of your villa and are not restricted to the confines of your room. I stayed here as I was visiting my family and the total time in Thailand was 5 weeks, the expense of ASQ is not an issue as this can be made back, but time spent in ASQ and not with my family is something I can never get back.

地址/地图

87/3 M.3 Hauyyai Thadsaban1 soi 36, Huai Yai, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

