1. The pool villa was up to expectations with a reasonably sized pool to swim in, although only four strokes per length.

2. The bed was slightly hard, but the topper made it more comfortable and I slept very well during my stay.

3. Food was of good quality and the choices for each day were OK (Only one lunch where I did not fancy anything on the menu choice).

4. The cost of transport from the location to my home, about 230km was reasonable at THB3,800.00, in a minibus at my request.

5. The location is quiet and peaceful for the majority of the time and offers a relaxing environment.

6. The staff at 3Z are very professional and polite and will help with any issues that arise during your stay.

1. The TV channels available were mainly Chinese, fortunately I took my Amazon Fire Stick with me and was able to watch English programmes and movies during my stay when the internet connection was good enough.

2. The internet connection was very slow at times mostly during the evening which meant that viewing movies or programmes was interrupted (buffering).

On the whole, my stay at 3Z Pool Villas was a pleasant experience and the Pool Villa itself met my expectations. If you have to spend two weeks in quarantine (Jail time) then I would strongly recommend considering paying the extra to stay at 3Z Pool Villas and Hotel as it made the 14 days bearable as I really did not fancy the same amount of time shut up in a hotel room. I am a smoker and the swimming pool area allowed me to smoke whenever I felt like it, many hotels only have a balcony for smoking if they allow smoking at all. It should also be noted that the consumption of alcohol is not permitted during the quarantine period, something I was not aware of when I booked the Villa, this is for all ASQ facilities not just 3Z.

I read previous reviews of 3Z before booking and some of them had very helpful advice, such as taking metal cutlery, good choice as the plastic cutlery provided tends to bend and snap.

To summarise, in my opinion 3Z Pool Villas offers good value for money compared to many of the ASQ deals offering Hotel rooms. Yes it is more expensive, however you are able to go outside to the pool area of your villa and are not restricted to the confines of your room. I stayed here as I was visiting my family and the total time in Thailand was 5 weeks, the expense of ASQ is not an issue as this can be made back, but time spent in ASQ and not with my family is something I can never get back.