รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 95 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Phyathai Hospital Sriracha
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
กักกันพูลวิลล่า 169m²
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 5 Children, 1 Infant
แฟมิลี่ สวีท พูล วิลล่า 300m²
฿135,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
3z pool villa and hotel ตั้งอยู่ในใจกลางของห้วยใหญ่ และเป็นจุดที่ยอดเยี่ยมในการเที่ยวชมพัทยา ที่พักอยู่ห่างจากใจกลางเมือง 15 กม. และสามารถเข้าถึงสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่สำคัญของเมืองได้ ด้วยทำเลที่สะดวก โรงแรมแห่งนี้จึงสามารถเดินทางไปยังจุดหมายปลายทางที่ต้องไปชมให้ได้ของเมืองได้อย่างง่ายดาย 3z pool villa and hotel มีสิ่งอำนวยสะดวกมากมายที่จะทำให้การไปพักผ่อนในพัทยา ที่พักมีฟรี Wi-Fi ทุกห้อง, ระบบความปลอดภัย 24 ชั่วโมง, ร้านสะดวกซื้อ, แม่บ้านทำความสะอาดรายวัน, ร้านขายของที่ระลึก ห้องพักทุกห้องมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่ใส่ใจเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่ารู้สึกสบายที่ไม่มีใครเทียบ สิ่งนันทนาการในโรงแรม รวมถึง อ่างน้ำร้อน, อ่างน้ำพุร้อน, สระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้ง, สระว่ายน้ำ (สำหรับเด็ก) ได้รับการออกแบบเพื่อการพักผ่อนหลีกหนีจากความวุ่นวาย 3z pool villa and hotel เป็นสถานที่เหมาะสำหรับนักเดินทางที่แสวงหาเสน่ห์ ความสะดวกสบายในพัทยา
คะแนน
4.2/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 34 บทวิจารณ์
4.6 Pool Villa Quarantine
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Meals on time
- Staff will accommodate outside food orders
Pool is excellent .. room was spacious .. staff is accommodating.. quiet. Restful. All Issues if any promptly looked after. Very professional … enjoyed the quarantine with the pool
4.3 Pool Villa Quarantine
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Lots of space inside and outside the villa
- Private pool and sunbathing area
- Thai food was good quality
- Feels more like a retreat than quarantine
- Deliveries from local supermarkets using Grab app
- About 10km from Pattaya in the middle of nowhere
- Nothing within comfortable walking distance when allowed out after 2nd PCR test
I cannot think of a better place to do AQ in the Bangkok area. Hopefully they don't suspend T&G again but if they do and the only choice is 7 days AQ then these pool villas are an excellent start to your holiday in Thailand. The villas are larger than regular hotel rooms and include a private outdoor pool with sunbathing area. From being met at the airport to the on-site nurse who does the PCR tests the whole process was faultless. Choice of Thai or Western meals (mostly with chips) so I had Thai food for the week which was good quality. The place used to have Chinese tour groups which explains why it's so isolated (I guess they don't want them to escape anywhere) because I cannot imagine Western tourists wanting to stay so far out of the way from restaurants and bars but for AQ the location makes no difference and the extra space and pool make AQ feel more like a private retreat than any chore. Highly recommended.
3.8 Pool Villa Quarantine
แง่บวก
- Pool, outdoor space and nice personal.
Pool, outdoor space and nice personal. It’s a perfect quarantine hotel if you want outdoor spaces.
4.7 Pool Villa Quarantine
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Been able to leave villa and get fresh air
- Having my own pool
- Great staff that look after you
- Tvs are very small and hard to see from bed
- Wifi could be a bit better
Great place to spend your 7 day quarantine, at least you dont feel like a prisoner, recommended 😀
3.2 Pool Villa Quarantine
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Pool and the small garden was nice
- Served far to much chicken in our meals
- In general - the served food impacted our stay negative
The personnel was nice and the room size and its pool and garden was good.
The TV only provided Thai except one french news channel.
Overall impression is that 3z is a good option for this Asq recuirements
5.0 Pool Villa Quarantine
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- much space
- friendly service
- good food ( Thai / Western & Vegetarian )
- to be locked up as a healthy person with clean blood is not funny
- but 3z makes my stay as comfortable as possible
The staff was really friendly and very helpful, the food was excellent ( Western / Thai / Vegetarian ). The room and the garden / pool was perfect, very spacious and clean, if I ever have to stay in " prison " , again, please let me stay in 3zpoolvillas, definitely the best choice of all ASQ Hotels
4.3 Pool Villa Quarantine
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- THE SPACE
- PRIVATE POOL
- THE STAFF
- HARD TO FIND
- THE FOOD WAS GENARIC BUT LARGE PORTIONS
I ENJOYED MY QUARANTINE AT THE 3z pool villa and hotel. LAST YEAR I STAYED IN BANG KOK AND REQUESTED BALCONY BUT WAS DENIED. THIS PLACE HAD A MASSIVE PRIVATE YARD WITH PRIVATE POOL. IT WAS FAR FROM TRAFFIC AND POLUTION. I WOULD STAY THERE EVEN IF IT WASN'T ASQ.
5.0 Pool Villa Quarantine
แง่บวก
- My stay at 3z Pool Villa was excellent I will be using again when I return to Thailand.
I would Highly recommend 3Z Pool Villa to anybody that wants a quality Quarantine location in the Pattaya area. Excellent service and exceptional Location.
4.6 For Thai citizens
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- I loved staying here with the spacious interior, private pool and garden, a real Sanctuary amongst the greenery and nature, relaxing and peaceful. Large firm bed, excellent aircon
- Helpful friendly staff and respectively Covid compliant. Plenty of tasty food ( I chose the Thai menu) as long as you like chicken.
- Slightly dated interior but otherwise perfect for 10 day quarantine - well worth it - unfortunately a mountain of plastic containers, cutlery and bottles but I guess necessary in the circumstances
Spaciousness, private pool and garden surrounded by greenery birds and butterflies made this an ideal spot for 10 days quarantine.
A real Sanctuary, with space to exercise. Lovely helpful staff, nurse and team. Have extended recommendations to others
4.0 Pool Villa Quarantine
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Big room with good aircondition
- Outstanding service from the staff!
- Food was good
- Feeling of freedom because of the pool and the garden
- Unfortunately for my back, the beds are very hard! Had to get the top mattress from my house delivered
- Lack of comfortable furniture. The sofa is old and sunk down.
Despite the furniture and bed issues, I would recommend your quarantine stay here due to the feeling of not being locked up. The ability to take a swim in the pool makes the stay so much easier.
4.4 Pool Villa Quarantine
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Great private pool and garden
This was a really great choice to stay for quarantine as you have your own villa garden and pool
Staff were very helpful
3.2 Pool Villa Quarantine
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Having outdoor space and pool was perfect
- Old fashioned interior with small tv
Overall was good value but the food was average and internet was not high speed Juccuzi was a bit dirty
4.3 Pool Villa Quarantine
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Outstanding overall experience and very reasonable for the price!
- Wifi issues but due to massive storm.
I rarely if ever make comments. However, I must shout out to the manager and staff; it was wonderful!
4.2 Pool Villa Quarantine
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Willing to help service oriented and kind staff
- The pool made all the difference
- you could exercise
- Internet could be better but ok
- food could be more choices but ok
As said the staff and director Aqprogramme were very helpful
That you have your own pool was my savior
4.2 Pool Villa Quarantine
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Rooms are nice size.
- Having the courtyard to lounge outside is so nice.
- Being able to swim in your own private pool to get some exercise makes the quarantine much more tolerable.
Having the ability to lounge outside, swim in the private pool, actually made the quarantine enjoyable.
4.7 Pool Villa Quarantine
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- TOP COMFORT. Hard to imagine Qurantine without such a pool, garden, spacious room and kind service.
- A toilette brush and metal cuttlery would have been the great.
The stay at the pool villa made my quaratine very bearable. The service was great and responsive. The chef adapted perfectly well to my vegetarian nutrition. The spacious room, garden and pool would have been the perfect location for a pool party with my family :) I will definitely return. Thank you very mich 3Z Team.
4.8 For Thai citizens
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Food was great, very relaxing, could not recommend enough for any wanting to come to Thailand
Was a great stay for 7 days, staff were very helpful. Reservation staff Min could not do enough for me at my stay to make it even better. Wouldn’t recommend to anyone looking to use asq hotels
4.7 Pool Villa Quarantine
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Room is big
- Clean
- Food is good
- Out Side nice swimming pool
- Lookalike stay in the garden
- Feeling freedom with quarantaine
- Wifi don’t working good outside
- Inside very good
It’s was nice to stay here 7 days are fast finischt
Lookalike you have freedom because can swimming en you stay on a big place for you self inside the wifi very good
But outside don’t working good
But it’s not a problem
Food was good
And feels like holiday onley can’t go out
I’m happy I’m make this choice
Greats
5.0 For Thai citizens
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Everything was perfect.
- Clean and spacious room.
- Very helpful staff.
- Very private. The walls around the garden guaranteed privacy without feeling like a prison.
- No negatives. It was a very enjoyable stay.
Having had to go through quarantine in the UK for 10 days, with limited time outside surrounded by security people at all times, I was not looking forward to this.
I arrived to find a spacious villa with private garden and a total floor area that must be 10 times of the basic hotel room provided by the UK Government at twice the cost of the 3Z villa.
The food was brought at the correct times and was very good. It is made on the premises and other off-menu good can also be ordered at reasonable cost.
I enjoyey 10 days here.
Thank you to the management and staff who helped to make this a stress free and very enjoyable stay.
3.6 Pool Villa Quarantine
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- 1. The pool villa was up to expectations with a reasonably sized pool to swim in, although only four strokes per length.
- 2. The bed was slightly hard, but the topper made it more comfortable and I slept very well during my stay.
- 3. Food was of good quality and the choices for each day were OK (Only one lunch where I did not fancy anything on the menu choice).
- 4. The cost of transport from the location to my home, about 230km was reasonable at THB3,800.00, in a minibus at my request.
- 5. The location is quiet and peaceful for the majority of the time and offers a relaxing environment.
- 6. The staff at 3Z are very professional and polite and will help with any issues that arise during your stay.
- 1. The TV channels available were mainly Chinese, fortunately I took my Amazon Fire Stick with me and was able to watch English programmes and movies during my stay when the internet connection was good enough.
- 2. The internet connection was very slow at times mostly during the evening which meant that viewing movies or programmes was interrupted (buffering).
On the whole, my stay at 3Z Pool Villas was a pleasant experience and the Pool Villa itself met my expectations. If you have to spend two weeks in quarantine (Jail time) then I would strongly recommend considering paying the extra to stay at 3Z Pool Villas and Hotel as it made the 14 days bearable as I really did not fancy the same amount of time shut up in a hotel room. I am a smoker and the swimming pool area allowed me to smoke whenever I felt like it, many hotels only have a balcony for smoking if they allow smoking at all. It should also be noted that the consumption of alcohol is not permitted during the quarantine period, something I was not aware of when I booked the Villa, this is for all ASQ facilities not just 3Z.
I read previous reviews of 3Z before booking and some of them had very helpful advice, such as taking metal cutlery, good choice as the plastic cutlery provided tends to bend and snap.
To summarise, in my opinion 3Z Pool Villas offers good value for money compared to many of the ASQ deals offering Hotel rooms. Yes it is more expensive, however you are able to go outside to the pool area of your villa and are not restricted to the confines of your room. I stayed here as I was visiting my family and the total time in Thailand was 5 weeks, the expense of ASQ is not an issue as this can be made back, but time spent in ASQ and not with my family is something I can never get back.