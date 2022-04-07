CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Twenty Lodge - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.4

1063レビューによる評価
更新日 April 7, 2022
The Twenty Lodge - Image 0
The Twenty Lodge - Image 1
The Twenty Lodge - Image 2
The Twenty Lodge - Image 3
The Twenty Lodge - Image 4
The Twenty Lodge - Image 5
+10 写真

追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Twenty Lodge is a small private hotel located in a quiet residential area in the picturesque old city of Chiang Mai and within easy walking distance of market, temple and restaurants. Set in a well-designed garden, with a swimming pool surrounded by trees and flowers, the hotel provides comfort and style and is amazing value for money.

The service at the The Twenty Lodge is excellent as the staff really know how to look after their guests, so your stay will be comfortable and enjoyable. Guests requests and concerns, big or small are the staff’s top priorities and are dealt with promptly. Whether you need a sightseeing trip, a massage, or a cup of tea you will be looked after immediately by the property’s friendly helpful and efficient staff. Guests may have 1- or 2-hour massages in your own room or in the specially appointed massage room by the pool. Other services are car parking, car rental, concierge service, laundry service, free Wi-Fi and a medical service if required.

All 20 non-smoking rooms have en-suite and tea and coffee making facilities. The rooms are beautifully decorated and very comfortable with every amenity and kept spotlessly clean. Guests can also request free hot drinks and snacks to enjoy in the dining area, swimming pool or garden. The Twenty Lodge offers a home away from home in its serene garden setting in the middle of the city - handy to all the sights and shopping, clean attractive friendly and comfortable.

住所/地図

Singharaj Rd. Soi 3, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

