CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Twenty Lodge - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.4
通过
1063条评论进行评分
更新于 April 7, 2022
The Twenty Lodge - Image 0
The Twenty Lodge - Image 1
The Twenty Lodge - Image 2
The Twenty Lodge - Image 3
The Twenty Lodge - Image 4
The Twenty Lodge - Image 5
+10 相片

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Twenty Lodge is a small private hotel located in a quiet residential area in the picturesque old city of Chiang Mai and within easy walking distance of market, temple and restaurants. Set in a well-designed garden, with a swimming pool surrounded by trees and flowers, the hotel provides comfort and style and is amazing value for money.

The service at the The Twenty Lodge is excellent as the staff really know how to look after their guests, so your stay will be comfortable and enjoyable. Guests requests and concerns, big or small are the staff’s top priorities and are dealt with promptly. Whether you need a sightseeing trip, a massage, or a cup of tea you will be looked after immediately by the property’s friendly helpful and efficient staff. Guests may have 1- or 2-hour massages in your own room or in the specially appointed massage room by the pool. Other services are car parking, car rental, concierge service, laundry service, free Wi-Fi and a medical service if required.

All 20 non-smoking rooms have en-suite and tea and coffee making facilities. The rooms are beautifully decorated and very comfortable with every amenity and kept spotlessly clean. Guests can also request free hot drinks and snacks to enjoy in the dining area, swimming pool or garden. The Twenty Lodge offers a home away from home in its serene garden setting in the middle of the city - handy to all the sights and shopping, clean attractive friendly and comfortable.

显示所有酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Twenty Lodge的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Twenty Lodge
查看所有评论

地址/地图

Singharaj Rd. Soi 3, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9

65 评论
฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9

381 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8

20 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU