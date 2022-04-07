Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

The Twenty Lodge is a small private hotel located in a quiet residential area in the picturesque old city of Chiang Mai and within easy walking distance of market, temple and restaurants. Set in a well-designed garden, with a swimming pool surrounded by trees and flowers, the hotel provides comfort and style and is amazing value for money.

The service at the The Twenty Lodge is excellent as the staff really know how to look after their guests, so your stay will be comfortable and enjoyable. Guests requests and concerns, big or small are the staff’s top priorities and are dealt with promptly. Whether you need a sightseeing trip, a massage, or a cup of tea you will be looked after immediately by the property’s friendly helpful and efficient staff. Guests may have 1- or 2-hour massages in your own room or in the specially appointed massage room by the pool. Other services are car parking, car rental, concierge service, laundry service, free Wi-Fi and a medical service if required.

All 20 non-smoking rooms have en-suite and tea and coffee making facilities. The rooms are beautifully decorated and very comfortable with every amenity and kept spotlessly clean. Guests can also request free hot drinks and snacks to enjoy in the dining area, swimming pool or garden. The Twenty Lodge offers a home away from home in its serene garden setting in the middle of the city - handy to all the sights and shopping, clean attractive friendly and comfortable.