CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5

1184レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
迅速な対応

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にVeranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery 直接連絡し、 Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGalleryが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Valley Deluxe Scenery King Bed 58
฿25,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • フィットネスを許可
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Valley Deluxe Scenery Twin Bed 58
฿25,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • フィットネスを許可
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Valley Deluxe Escape 58
฿22,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,150 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,150 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • フィットネスを許可
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Scenery Pavilion 110
฿44,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • フィットネスを許可
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Plunge Pool Pavilion 133
฿44,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • フィットネスを許可
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
  • スイミングプール

Away from the city’s hustle and bustle, Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery is a total Zen experience. The 71 rooms of this northern boutique resort provide stunning views over the valley with rice and tea terraces. Yoga sessions in the early morning provide a perfect start to the day. Alternatively, pump those muscles or work off a few pounds in the fitness center after a swim in the infinity pool on the roof terrace. Feast at one of the several in-house restaurants, popular for producing European dishes and Lanna Thai cuisine. A visit to numerous temples in the city and several hours at the famous Night Bazaar will be the perfect ending of your day. Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery will provide all of the leisure needs that will guarantee a memorable vacation.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
住所/地図

192 Moo2 Banpong Hangdong, Hang Dong, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230

