CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Eurasia Chiang Mai Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.8

1312レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Eurasia Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 0
Eurasia Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 1
Eurasia Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 2
Eurasia Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 3
Eurasia Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 4
Eurasia Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 5
+40 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Eurasia Chiang Mai Hotel provides 65 tastefully decorated rooms and is located on the outskirts of the city. It is a 20-minute drive to Chiang Mai’s international airport and a five-minute drive to the railway station. Providing guests the luxury of privacy, this 3-star hotel is situated on the outskirts of Chiang Mai. Guests will find it easy to get to the city center as it is only 10 minutes away. A complimentary, hourly shuttle service will take guests to the heart of Chiang Mai, and in the evening, drive them to the famous Night Bazaar. The on-site restaurant serves traditional Thai and international dishes with live music. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Eurasia Chiang Mai Hotel.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Eurasia Chiang Mai Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Eurasia Chiang Mai Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

1 Likkasithradvidhee Rd, T. Nong Pakrang, Amphur Muang,, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Rise Suites
9.5
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
との評価
371 レビュー
から ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
との評価
1184 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU