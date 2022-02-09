CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Eurasia Chiang Mai Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.8
rating with
1312 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Eurasia Chiang Mai Hotel provides 65 tastefully decorated rooms and is located on the outskirts of the city. It is a 20-minute drive to Chiang Mai’s international airport and a five-minute drive to the railway station. Providing guests the luxury of privacy, this 3-star hotel is situated on the outskirts of Chiang Mai. Guests will find it easy to get to the city center as it is only 10 minutes away. A complimentary, hourly shuttle service will take guests to the heart of Chiang Mai, and in the evening, drive them to the famous Night Bazaar. The on-site restaurant serves traditional Thai and international dishes with live music. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Eurasia Chiang Mai Hotel.

If you were a guest at Eurasia Chiang Mai Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

1 Likkasithradvidhee Rd, T. Nong Pakrang, Amphur Muang,, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

