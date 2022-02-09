Eurasia Chiang Mai Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Eurasia Chiang Mai Hotel provides 65 tastefully decorated rooms and is located on the outskirts of the city. It is a 20-minute drive to Chiang Mai’s international airport and a five-minute drive to the railway station. Providing guests the luxury of privacy, this 3-star hotel is situated on the outskirts of Chiang Mai. Guests will find it easy to get to the city center as it is only 10 minutes away. A complimentary, hourly shuttle service will take guests to the heart of Chiang Mai, and in the evening, drive them to the famous Night Bazaar. The on-site restaurant serves traditional Thai and international dishes with live music. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Eurasia Chiang Mai Hotel.