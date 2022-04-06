PATTAYA HOTELS

Levana Pattaya Hotel - Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5

645 समीक्षाओं के साथ रेटिंग
संशोधित किया गया June 3, 2022
Levana Pattaya Hotel - Image 0
Levana Pattaya Hotel - Image 1
Levana Pattaya Hotel - Image 2
Levana Pattaya Hotel - Image 3
Levana Pattaya Hotel - Image 4
Levana Pattaya Hotel - Image 5
+19 तस्वीरें
त्वरित प्रतिक्रिया
भुगतान वापसी की नीति
4 समीक्षाएं

कृपया याद रखें कि आपको सभी अतिरिक्त कोविड प्रवेश आवश्यकताएँ को पूरा करना होगा, और इसमें थाईलैंड में प्रवेश करने के लिए थाईलैंड पास के लिए आवेदन करना भी शामिल है।

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

होटल वापसी नीति

Cancel 10 days before check-in date refund 90% of total amount. (If already get Thailand pass then non-refund)

Cancel 7 days before check-in date refund 50% of total amount. (If already get Thailand pass then non-refund)

Cancel 3 days or no show Non refundable (Charge full amount)

कमरा

Superior 30
฿1,100 - Nightly Rate
अनुरोध बुकिंग
बुकमार्क
Deluxe 33
฿1,300 - Nightly Rate
अनुरोध बुकिंग
बुकमार्क

Well-positioned in Central Pattaya, Levana Pattaya Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Pattaya. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 3 km away, and it normally takes about 120 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Levana Pattaya Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, postal service. The hotel features 63 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, mirror, slippers, sofa. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool. Levana Pattaya Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Pattaya.

सभी होटल दिखाएं
सभी 190+ सैंडबॉक्स होटलों के माध्यम से खोजें
अंक
4.6/5
उत्कृष्ट
पर आधारित 4 समीक्षा
रेटिंग
उत्कृष्ट
3
बहुत अच्छा
1
औसत
0
गरीब
0
भयानक
0
अगर आप Levana Pattaya Hotel के मेहमान होते, तो होटल और हमारे दर्शक इसकी बहुत तारीफ़ करेंगे अगर आप इसकी विस्तृत समीक्षा करेंगे।
समीक्षा छोड़ें Levana Pattaya Hotel
सभी समीक्षाएं देखें

🇸🇪kenneth asplund

पर समीक्षित 06/04/2022
पर पहुंचे 27/03/2022
4.0 Superior
सकारात्मक
  • Super service from staff. Clear information
नकारा मक
  • None

The hotel was very good rearding facilities. From my arrival at the hotel and during stay the service was excellent, And the staff was particular helpful when I checked out- and give good guidance for my future accomodations. Very clear information about the test after 5-6 days stay in Thailand

🇩🇪Robert

पर समीक्षित 06/01/2022
पर पहुंचे 29/12/2021
4.6 Superior
सकारात्मक
  • Friendly Staff
नकारा मक
  • little food choice of food

Staff very friendly, organized Food for, from the restaurant of my choice for cheep money. I Stay only one night, Test&Go.

🇬🇧Douglas

पर समीक्षित 18/12/2021
पर पहुंचे 08/12/2021
4.9 Superior
सकारात्मक
  • Made me welcome

I arrived Bangkok,, no problems in meeting my taxi,, taken to hospital in Pattaya for my PCR test,, back to hotel who were very nice,, given room ,, meal fletched,, woke up early played on internet, hotel had sent me msg on internet,, negative test,, showered went for breakfast was released by 0800,, transferred to my dogs,, very pleased

🇬🇧David William Brown

पर समीक्षित 09/12/2021
पर पहुंचे 01/12/2021
4.9 Superior

Ist class accommodation, clean, tidy, ideal location. All staff very polite and made sure you were well taken care of

पता / नक्शा

192/10 Moo 9 Soi Central pattaya 4 Central pattaya Road Nongprue, Banglamung,Chonburi, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
Thai News
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU
HI